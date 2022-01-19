Subject to some remaining pandemic travel rules, it’s now possible to hop on a plane and jet off to the sun, with the departures board at Edinburgh Airport once more filled with exciting destinations.

Spain is traditionally the most popular destination for Scottish tourists, and Madrid is one of the country’s most exciting and interesting cities.

It’s also one of the easiest places to fly direct from Edinburgh year-round, with regular dicounts for those able to travel outwith the school holidays.

So, here’s everything you need to know before booking your flight to Madrid.

How do I get there?

Ryanair have scheduled direct flights from Edinburgh Airport to Madrid Barajas International Airport all year round.

During winter they fly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while during the summer fights depart and return on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Why would I want to go there?

Madrid is a city known for its superb museums, with the ‘Golden Triangle’ of the Museo del Prado, Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza and Centro de Arte Reina Sofia.

No visit is complete without gazing at Picasso’s masterpiece Guernica, hanging in a dedicated room in the Prado.

Other major tourist attractions include the remarkable Moorish architecture of the Royal Palace of Madrid and the monuments, lakes and lawns of the relaxing El Retiro Park.

Much of the joy of Madrid is wandering around its streets and squares taking in the sights and sounds, with the Plaza de Espana, Plaza de Oriente, Plaza Mayor and Puerta del Sol essentials of any walking tour.

Then in the evening enjoy the relaxed and vibrant nightlife, as the locals spill out onto the street to enjoy drinking beer and wine, and sharing tapas, in the city’s numerous bars and restaurants.

And, for longer stays, there are day trips to the medieval stronghold town of Toledo and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Segovia, which sits in the shadow of a huge Roman aquedust.

What are the Covid restrictions?

If you’re fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling you can enter Spain from Scotland without needing to test or quarantine regardless of your reason for travel.

You must produce proof of your vaccination, with children under the age of 12 exempt.

If you are not vaccinated you may only enter Spain for ‘essential’ purposes – which does not include tourism.

On returning to Scotland you will again need to show evidence that you have been fully vaccinated (a double dose unless you have received a single dose vaccine), as well as have completed a passenger location form and have booked a PCR or lateral flow test to take on or before your second day home.

Remember restrictions may change at the last minute, so always check the latest on the Scottish Government website.

How do I get into town from the airport?

Regular trains run from the airport into the city, costing €2.60 and taking around 27 minutes.

You can also hop on the Metro for a €3 22 minute journey, or take a bus for €5 which stops in a number of convenient locations.

There are also taxis which cost around €30 to get to the city centre, and a number of car hire companies to choose from.

What’s the weather like?

Madrid is relatively warm all year round, with average temperatures ranging from 13C in January to 30C in August.

The best time to visit is from May to September, when the sun shines and there is little rain, although it can get too hot for some in August.

October and November are still pleasant, with temperatures of between 15C and 21C, although there is a far larger chance of experiencing overcast skies and periods of rain.

Even in winter, from December to February, you can expect plenty of sunny days with little in the way of wet weather.

