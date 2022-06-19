Only five rail routes will operate in Scotland during strike action, passengers warned

A very limited number of trains will run in the central belt between 7.30am and 6.30pm on Tuesday June 21, Thursday June 23 and Saturday June 25.

The rail operator has warned passengers only to travel “if they really need to” on the limited services that are running next week.

Industrial action by the RMT union will also affect signalling boxes – essential infrastructure without which the network cannot run.

ScotRail will only operate on five routes during the strike action

Workers are striking in a pay dispute with Network Rail and some Department of Transport rail operating companies.

ScotRail warned that the days following strike action - 22, 24, and 26 June - there will be disruption caused by the reopening of signal boxes at different times across the day.

While large signalling centres in the Central Belt will be able to operate from 07.15, this will not be the case at signal boxes elsewhere due to the staggered nature of shift patterns and it may well be later in the day before many routes are able to operate as normal. This is particularly the case for routes beyond the Central Belt.

The disruption caused by strike action will impact customers travelling to events such as The Eagles at Murrayfield on Wednesday, 22 June, Colourbox Festival at Bellahouston Park on Saturday, 25 June, and Liam Gallagher at Hampden Park on Sunday, 26 June.

ScotRail service delivery director David Simpson said: “It is very unfortunate to see such widespread disruption across the whole of the Great Britain rail network and we know this will be frustrating for ScotRail customers.

“Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means that we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.

“We’re reminding customers to expect significant disruption to services this week, including on the days between and following strike action which will impact customers travelling to events across the country.