Ryanair Black Friday 2021: Black Friday 2021 deals on Ryanair flights from Edinburgh Airport this winter

Ryanair Black Friday 2021: Black Friday 2021 deals on Ryanair flights from Edinburgh Airport (Image credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro)

Ryanair has revealed its deals on flights for Black Friday 2021 on Friday (26 November), with hundreds of UK flight prices discounted.

The airline has launched a Buy One, Get One Free deal on seats for flights in December, January and February – with passengers able to get an extra seat for free when they buy one of the selected flights on offer for more than one passenger.

Ryanair’s Black Friday deals for Edinburgh Airport let passengers fly to destinations such as Berlin, Paris, Copenhagen and Berlin from prices as low as £16.49.

Here are all the Ryanair Black Friday 2021 deals on Edinburgh flight destinations and the cheapest flights this winter.

What is Ryanair’s Black Friday deal?

Ryanair’s ‘Buy One Get One Free’ promotion allows customers to get a second ticket on the same flight for free when they purchase a value fare ticket on selected flights departing from 1 December 2021 to 18 February 2022.

The airline’s Black Friday deal does not apply to travel during the Christmas period between 16 December and 6 January 2022, and does not apply on domestic flights within the UK.

Holiday and city break bargain hunters can only take advantage of the deal until midnight on Friday 26 November, with flights included also subject to availability.

Which Edinburgh Airport destinations are in Ryanair’s Black Friday deal?

Edinburgh Airport flight destinations such as Riga in Latvia, Brussels Charleroi in Belgium, Bilund in Denmark and Paris Beauvais in France have the cheapest value fares of Ryanair’s Black Friday deal – with Ryanair flights on these routes starting at £16.49 in December.

Other destinations included in the deal include Turin, Barcelona, Porto, Gothenburg, Marseilles and Budapest.

Ryanair flight deals on Edinburgh Airport destinations

The following routes from Edinburgh Airport are available in Ryanair’s Black Friday deal and ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ discount day, with fares cited according to the airline.

- Brussels Charleroi, Belgium: £15.74 Value Fare

- Billund, Denmark: £15.99 Value Fare

- Nantes, France: £15.99 Value Fare

- Copenhagen, Denmark: £16.49 Value Fare

- Paris Beauvais, France: £16.49 Value Fare

- Riga, Latvia: £16.99 Value Fare

- Eindhoven, Netherlands: £17.10 Value Fare

- Gdansk, Poland: £17.49 Value Fare

- Göteborg Landvetter, Sweden: £17.49 Value Fare

- Milan Bergamo, Italy: £17.49 Value Fare

- Berlin Brandenburg, Germany: £17.99 Value Fare

- Warsaw Modlin, Poland: £17.99 Value Fare

- Santander, Spain: £18.10 Value Fare

- Marseille, France: £18.24 Value Fare

- Tallinn, Estonia: £18.49 Value Fare

- Toulouse, France: £18.49 Value Fare

- Venice Treviso, Italy: £18.49 Value Fare

- Turin, Italy: £18.99 Value Fare

- Pisa, Italy: £19.24 Value Fare

- Bologna, Italy: £19.99 Value Fare

- Hamburg, Germany: £19.99 Value Fare

- Barcelona, Spain: £20.24 Value Fare

- Madrid, Spain: £20.49 Value Fare

- Palermo, Italy: £21.49 Value Fare

- Budapest, Hungary: £21.99 Value Fare

- Kaunas, Lithuania: £21.99 Value Fare

- Porto, Portugal: £21.99 Value Fare

To view the Ryanair flight offers in full, go to https://www.ryanair.com/gb/en/lp/bogof.

