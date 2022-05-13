Ahead of Global Road Safety week from today until May 17, a new report reveals the safest regions in the UK for all road users.

More than a quarter of road accidents in Scotland were deemed to have caused serious injury (27.8%), which is almost double the figure in London, where 14% of accidents resulted in the same degree of injury.

To account for a variance in population numbers, the regions were ranked in relation to accidents per person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scenes like this are all too familiar on Scotland's roads. (Pic: Fife Jammer Locations).

Glasgow came out top in Scotland as the area where road users are most likely to be injured in a road accident with approximately 2,324 people hurt in some type of collision. Edinburgh took second

spot with approximately 1,932 people being hurt in a collision over the three-year period whereas North Lanarkshire had 911. West Lothian experienced 633 people injured in accidents and Dumfries and Galloway, 565.

Those living in Scotland and Wales were most likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision compared to the rest of the UK, with 31% of accidents in Scotland and 24% in Wales deemed to be serious

or fatal. London came bottom of this list with 15% of accidents in the area classed as serious or fatal.

The West Midlands topped the list as the area where you are most likely to be injured in a road traffic accident (RTA) based on population. The region saw 26,735 people injured in accidents over the last three years, equating to 0.91% of the local population.

London was found to have the lowest number of reported injuries for drivers involved in an RTA (35% suffering slight injury, 14% serious and 18% fatal injury) with the East of England having the highest proportion – with 58% reporting slight injury and 38% stating serious injury when involved in a road accident. Just a under a quarter (24%) of all accidents including cyclists happened in London.