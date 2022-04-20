The additional seats to holiday hotspots in the Balearic Islands and Turkey come as Jet2.com and Jet2holidays experiences strong customer demand, following the removal of all travel restrictions.

The airline and tour operator are putting on new flights to Majorca and Dalaman from the Scottish capital.

The additional services from Edinburgh to Dalaman start on April 26, while extra flights to Majorca take off on April 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2 are putting on new flights to Majorca and Dalaman from Edinburgh.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “After the removal of all travel restrictions, international travel is looking like it did before the pandemic.

“This return to normal has led to customer confidence bouncing back strongly, with holidaymakers jumping at the chance to get away.

“As such, we are seeing enormous growth for all seasons, with Summer 22 proving to be one of the most popular times for a holiday.

“In response to that, we have added additional capacity to a range of sunshine destinations from Edinburgh Airport, providing customers and independent travel agents in the region with even more choice and flexibility.”

He added: “As our operation scales up, we are anticipating a busy and successful year ahead, flying lots of happy customers on our award-winning flights and holidays.

“Customers are looking to make the most of jetting away on their well-deserved holidays once again, and we are confident that these extra flights will prove a hit.”

Last month, the Evening News reported that Air Canada is to resume its non-stop services between Edinburgh and Toronto.

The service will operate six times weekly from June 1 to October 2 and four times weekly from October 3-29.

Air Canada flights from the Scottish capital to Toronto will be operated for the first time by Air Canada mainline with state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, accommodating 255 passengers, with a choice of three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy and Air Canada Signature Class which features lie-flat seating.

Kate Sherry, Edinburgh Airport Aviation Director, said: “We’re delighted that we’ll be reconnecting Scotland and Toronto with Air Canada.

“We all know the benefits that connectivity brings and we’re excited at the opportunities for both countries that this route delivers.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.