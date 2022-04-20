Last spring, foreign travel was firmly off the menu as Covid restrictions left flights cancelled and holiday resorts empty.

But this year we are once again free to travel and the departures board at Edinburgh Airport is filled with attractive destinations for a week-long holiday or long weekend away.

For those of us comfortable with boarding a plane again, we thought we’d look at what options are available without the hassle of connecting flights or transfers.

It goes without saying that you should check the Covid restictions for your destination of choice with the Scottish Government before you go.

Here are ten top options for a break in a climate significantly warmer than Edinburgh’s.

1. Faro Faro is the gateway to Portugal's stunning Algarve region - a firm favourite with British tourists. Both Ryanair and Jet2 will fly you from Edinburgh to April temperatures of up to 20C and an average of nine hours of sunshine a day. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Gibraltar The British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar is famous for its striking rock, its population of monkeys and its great weather. easyJet fly there twice a week from Edinburgh and you can expect April temperatures of up to 20C and an average of eight hours of sunshine each day. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Athens Thousands of years of history can be explored in Athens this spring, with Aagean Airlines and easyJet offering flights from Edinburgh. You can enjoy temperatures of up to 20C in April, with only 31mm of rain across the entire month, and an average of 12 hours of sunshine a day while you tramp around the Acropolis. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Gran Canaria With April temperatures of up to 23C and rarely falling below 17C, it's no wonder that Gran Canaria is a popular choice for Scots seeking spring sun. Both Ryanair and Jet2 fly from Edinburgh to the Canary Island that boasts a striking mix of black lava and white sand beaches. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales