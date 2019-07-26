Travelodge launches huge sale on hotel rooms at UK's best-loved seaside resorts - from £29 a night

If you are in desperate need of some sun, sea and sand, you could escape for a seaside getaway right here in the UK from just £29 per night.

Travelodge has slashed the prices on 180,000 rooms at 36 of its coastal hotels across the country, offering the perfect excuse to pack up for a bargain seaside break.

Travelodge has slashed the prices on 180,000 rooms at 36 of its coastal hotels

Limited availability

The budget hotel chain is offering family rooms from just £29 as part of its huge sale - amounting to just £7.25 per person for a family of four.

Cheap stays are up for grabs in some of the UK's most popular seaside resorts, with destinations including Newquay, Penzance, Brighton, Bournemouth, Falmouth, Eastbourne and St Ives.

However, the discounted rooms are subject to limited availability, so you'll have to be quick if you want to take advantage of the bargain offer.

Cheap stays are up for grabs at destinations including Newquay, Penzance, and Bournemouth

How to book

If you fancy the idea of a cheap break by the sea, the rooms can be booked through the Travelodge deals page on their website.

The sale comes as Travelodge celebrates 20 years of trading at UK seaside resorts, with the chain having opened its first seaside hotel in Brighton in 1999.

If you can't find availability with their latest offer, the chain regularly rolls out budget-friendly deals which can be snapped up throughout the year.

Finding the best holiday deals

Heading off on holiday can be very expensive, but it is possible to cut down the costs with a bit of research.

Here are some top tips to help bag a good deal:

Book last minute

Booking last minute will often cut the costs, as companies are keen to fill availability.

Search for special offers

Some travel companies, such as Jet2Holidays, have a special offers section which holidaymakers can take advantage of, so be sure to check before you book.

Deal and discount websites, like Travelzoo, Lastminute and Expedia, are also worth looking at to help reduce your costs.

Avoid peak periods

Booking outside of peak holiday periods may not be possible for everyone, but if you have the flexibility to do so, it could save you a significant amount.

Set up alerts

Some travel sites, such as Skyscanner, Airfarewatchdog and Kayak, allow you to set up alerts on air fares, helping you to get flights when they are at their cheapest.