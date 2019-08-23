Twelve Triangles to launch new bakery in Dalry in September

A popular Capital bakery has announced plans to open a new shop - its fourth in the city - in Dalry this September.

Twelve Triangles, which is run by entrepreneurs Rachel Morgan and Emily Cuddeford, is to open its new bakery shop on Dalry Road on the 16th September.

Co-founders Rachel Morgan and Emily Cuddeford.

The 500sq ft, 15 cover shop will be open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Sunday and will serve a selection of their signature sourdough loaves, sweet pastries, doughnuts, sandwiches and coffee.

Working entirely with cold prove, slow fermentation sourdoughs, the Twelve Triangles breads and pastries work on a three to four-day cycle with everything made and hand-shaped by the team of in-house bakers.

With no additives or improvers used in their doughs, customers can enjoy Sourdough breads, both white and wholemeal varieties, as well as more unusual loaves like charcoal, Miche, sunflower and rosemary seed and a porridge loaf.

The pair say the new site will offer a space to sit with a coffee and a pastry to meet and work, as well as a less formal comfy area at the back of the shop for people who want somewhere to unwind and relax.

There will also be a shelved wall section for takeaway selling Twelve Triangles bakery products, coffee and also their retail range including the bakery’s varying flavours of caramel, which, according to the team, have developed something of a cult following.

Rachel and Emily will also be expanding the range at the Dalry location with a selection of freshly made salad pots, bircher muesli and sandwiches.

The fourth shop will offer an expanded sweet treat range too - perfect for afternoon tea and coffee visits. This will include a selection of tarts and loaf cakes to which guests can add Twelve Triangles’ signature cultured cream or jam or even their peanut butter cream cheese.

Rachel said: “We can’t wait to open our fourth shop in this vibrant area of Edinburgh, welcoming new customers as well as existing ones. This is becoming a really exciting part of the city for food-lovers and we hope Twelve Triangles will fit in well.

Emily added: We will continue to offer our customers the highest-quality products we possibly can as ultimately, it’s them we are making our goods for. We also have exciting plans in the pipeline to add a workshop space to the Dalry site in early spring next year, so watch this space…”

Using local, seasonal and organic ingredients wherever possible, the bakeries also offer a vegan range such as vegan morning buns with lemon and cardamom sugar.