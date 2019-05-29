Vegan burgers to fill 'tardis' at new Edinburgh outdoor spot

Have your say

If Doctor Who had reincarnated in Edinburgh in 2019, the timelord might be surprised at the current food boom in veganism.

And now the ‘tardis’ at Melville Drive will be the permanent home of Edinburgh-based vegan burger company Lazy Lettuce.

Lazy Lettuce burger

Marvin Amm, the founder of Lazy Lettuce Burgers was a committed meat eater but decided to go vegan in 2018.

He discovered that finding a decent vegan burger was impossible.

After a lot of research he sourced a plant based burger patty that he's convinced even meat eaters will enjoy.

Lazy Lettuce has built up a core following through weekly pop ups at the Well café at Nicolson Square, Bijou Bistro by Leith Links and the Leith walk policebox.

Lazy Lettuce at The Meadows

But have been looking for a more permanent venue.

Marvin said: "I grew up in a family where every meal would include a large portion of meat.

"When I became vegetarian and later vegan I never quite lost the taste for meat and have never been satisfied with the offerings on the market for realistic meat-like veggie burgers.

"This is why we set out to provide vegan meat-alternatives for vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

"We have had great reception to our weekly pop-up venue and we hope we can take our offering to the next step by having a more permanent fixture in the meadows. We encourage everyone, meat-eaters and vegans and vegetarians alike to take the taste challenge!"

Lazy Lettuce will initially be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11.30am to 2.30pm.