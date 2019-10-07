Picture: Clancy's

Victorian townhouse conversion with large private garden hits the market in a sought-after Edinburgh location - take a look inside

This garden flat offers spacious family living in the heart of the capital.

This west end flat has three bedrooms, two public rooms, two bathrooms and a large walled garden, and is on the market for offers over £675,000 with Clancy's.

4A Lennox Street is a ground-floor and garden flat.

1. The property

The spacious entrance hallway.

2. Hallway

The living room opens out to the garden.

3. Living room

The open plan living space has the kitchen and room for dining.

4. Living space

