VIDEO: Breathtaking Deliveroo helicopter dining experience could be coming to Edinburgh

A breathtaking helicopter dining experience could be coming to Edinburgh within the next two years.

Roocopter One, created by Deliveroo, is being trialled above the skies of London today and 48 lucky people have been experiencing either breakfast, lunch or dinner at about 1,000ft in the air.

Roocopter One and the London skyline. Pic: contributed.

READ MORE: Anger over fenced off Princes Street benches fuels call for Edinburgh council tax rebate

But the brand intends on rolling out the experience to Edinburgh - as well as Sydney and Hong Kong - within the next two years.

The roll out will depend on the initial success of the London trial, which has been taking place today (Friday).

Roocopter One

Lucky guests have been flown around London at 1,000ft enjoying food from restaurants including Five Guys, Wagamama, Chipotle, Bababoom and Joe Public.

The helicopter dining experience, billed as "Europe's highest restaurant," takes place at almost double the height of its nearest height-competing London restaurant, Duck and Waffle (574ft), and has been carbon offset by Deliveroo to ensure the environmental impact is low.

Sarah Cox, a Transport for London worker from New Cross and one of the test diners, said: "Flying past The Shard eating tacos is one of the most memorable meals and experiences of my life.

"I’ve never flown in a helicopter before and to do this over my lunch break has completely changed my week and my life. I hope it happens more, it’s a great thing for our city."

Kimberly Allain, an NHS worker and diner said: “I’m actually not even sure why I signed up for this, I hate heights. But I love food and it was something I will never forget.”

Joe Groves from Deliveroo said: “At Deliveroo we want to bring amazing and memorable food experiences to our customers, wherever they are - be that a local park, office, the comfort of your home or 1,000ft in the air.”

Deliveroo customers booked their free tickets for today's helicopter dining experience via an Eventbrite page, with two people winning tickets by taking a picture of the helicopter.

A total of 48 people went up today, spread over 10 flights.