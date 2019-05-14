Virgin Holidays on the hunt for bartender to work in Jamaican ‘paradise’

Think you could handle pulling pints in 'paradise'? Now might be your chance.

Are you a bartender looking for a change of scenery? What about a position that requires a daily commute via boat or paddle board?

Virgin Holidays is currently looking for a bartender to travel out to Jamaica to take over the Pelican Bar and give owner, Floyd, a well deserved break after eight years without a holiday.

What’s the job?

You’ll be responsible for pulling pints in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

Working in “one of the most instagrammable drinking spots” by Virgin Holidays, you’ll have your flights and seven nights of four star accommodation paid for. You’ll also get £1,000 of spending money to splash when you’re not hanging out on the floating bar.

The successful applicant will also be able to bring someone along with them to experience the journey. You’ll just need to remember to go to work even when it’s beautiful outside.

The opportunity is designed to give Floyd Forbes, the owner of the Pelican Bar, a holiday.

Virgin Holidays said, “He’s been pulling pints at Floyd’s Pelican Bar in Jamaica since he opened it in 2001. And we think he needs a break!”

Floyd built the bar in 2001 on stilts in order to share the beauty of the area with others.

What are the requirements?

As with all bar jobs, you are required to be at least 18 years old.

The role is open to people currently working in a bar or pub, so already comfortable serving drinks to patrons. The terms and conditions state that Virgin Holidays will be verifying applicants by contacting their employer. You must also be a legal resident of the UK.

If you work for Virgin Holidays or Virgin Atlantic, you are not allowed to apply.

There is a maximum of only one entry per person.

How to apply

The entry dates run between today (14 May) and 28 May.

All you need to do is head over to the Virgin Holidays website and enter your name and email address - that’s it.