What to expect from Mark Greenaway’s new restaurant in the Capital

As reported earlier this year, celebrated chef Mark Greenaway is set to open the doors to his latest venture in Edinburgh.

Located in the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh - The Caledonian hotel, Grazing by Mark Greenaway will open on Friday 19 April, with previews taking place now for lucky competition winners.

Picture: One of the dishes on the Grazing menu - Monkfish Bordelaise

Diners can expect a new-look space along with a relaxed menu of seasonal dishes and sharing concepts.

Of the decision to open within the hotel, Mark said it was “too good an opportunity to say no to” thanks to its location, the iconic nature of the building and the fact that the restaurant has its own entrance, making it a separate entity to the hotel.He also wanted to open somewhere more casual and relaxed - not as high end dining as his previous venture.

Speaking of the dishes to look out for, Mark said: “The pancakes on the dessert menu are a highlight for me. I was in Tokyo in November and I used to go to this cafe in the morning and have these souffle pancakes for breakfast and they were so good.

Picture: BBQ Shiitake mushrooms

“So when I flew back, we worked on them and they’re now on the menu.

“Another great dish is the Shepherd’s Pie - it is one of our sharing dishes - and the reason I like that so much is that it is such a humble dish, it’s something that I grew up eating. “But how do you elevate Shepherd’s Pie to a restaurant dish? We have done it by using things like dark chocolate to make it so rich, it’s unbelievable and on the top there’s a potato mousse. I think dishes like that will stand out - the ones I look at and think ‘that’s an amazing dish’ even though you could make a version at home.”

And fans of Restaurant Mark Greenaway won’t be disappointed as some old favourites are set to make a return.

”Diners will 100 percent recognise elements of Restaurant by Mark Greenaway, Mark explains: “We’ve got the picnic that was on the menu before, we’ve got BBQ shiitake mushrooms, there’s the 11 hour slow roasted pork belly, we’ve also got the Hake dish with cannelloni, and in the desserts there’s the brown butter cheesecake that was on Saturday Kitchen.

“So there are dishes that people will have experienced before and in the future there will be dishes that we bring back seasonally.”

Accommodating 160 covers, the restaurant offers private dining and ‘chef’s table’ experiences.

Dale MacPhee, General Manager at the Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian, said: “Mark has injected lots of energy and enthusiasm over the past few weeks, there has been huge excitement across the hotel as staff have watched the new restaurant offering come together. “I’m sure Grazing will make its mark in the West End very quickly among locals, corporates and visitors alike.”

