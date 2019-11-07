This is when German Doner Kebab will finally open on Edinburgh's Lothian Road

They will serve kebab shop favourites and a range of sides.

German Doner Kebab on Lothian Road has been under construction for months, and finally, they have set an official opening date of Monday 18 November.

The restaurant joins 48 other UK German Doner Kebab restaurants as well as locations across the globe.

Peaky Blinders star, Packy Lee, will open the restaurant

Next week, it will unveil the restaurant with a VIP launch on Thursday 14 October.

Opening the restaurant will be Peaky Blinders star, Packy Lee.

Daniel Bunce, GDK for Europe and Ireland, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to our new Edinburgh restaurant next week following months of planning and hard-work to make it a reality.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Packy Lee to our VIP launch night, and it is an honour to have an actor from a series as iconic as Peaky Blinders to get us officially open for business.

“Packy is in for a wonderful evening, and we can’t wait for him to dig into our selection of kebabs and amazing sides that have proven to be a hit throughout our restaurants.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming customers from across the city, and we are truly thankful for Edinburgh’s backing as we get set to call the capital home.”

Their menu offers a selection of kebab shop treats and sides including the original German Doner Kebab, wraps, quesadillas, burgers and doner boxes.