Whisky fans given the chance to win extremely rare bottle worth £5000

The limited blend comes as part of the company's 175th birthday

The whisky makers have produced 1500 bottles of 50 Year Old blended Scotch to give away to drinkers.

The limited bottles are not available to buy in store and can only be won by purchasing a promotional 70cl or 1ltr bottle of Whyte & Mackay.

Ruairi Perry, Head of Blended Whisky Brands, said: “This year, we’re turning 175 years young are incredibly proud to be celebrating it with the release of this amazing 50 Year Old Blended Whisky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We wanted to thank our fans for their loyalty by giving them a chance to celebrate their own landmark birthday with a dram from this rare bottle. What a way to round off a great year.”

The spirit has been matured in several Bourbon barrels - first and second fill Matusalem sherry butts, a Tawny Port Pipes and finally in ex- 30 years old ‘Apostoles’ sherry butts from the bodegas of Gonzalez Byass in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.

Each element of its long maturation has given the whisky has intensified the profile and it is said to have ‘hints of macerated plums and Manuka honey, along with sticky toffee pudding and freshly baked banana bread.’