From Edinburgh to Belfast, Dublin to Leeds, Ayia Napa to Sydney this Saturday Buckfast drinkers the world over will celebrate "the greatest wine in the world".

Organised by Buckfast fan group Wreck The Hoose Juice, the international day was set up in 2016 after a phenomenal response to the UK date first celebrated in 2015.

Tea Gardens in Sydney have created a buckfast burger.

Known by nicknames such as Bucky/Buckie, Commotion Lotion and the Devils Calpol, bars and clubs across the globe are preparing to show some love to the cult drink, the recipe of which dates back to the 1880s where French monks who settled at Buckfast Abbey in Devon brought with them Spanish base wines known as mistellas.

In Edinburgh, buckie fans can celebrate at the Roseleaf in Leith and Subway Cowgate with special events planned from Caribou in Galway to as far as Highlander Bar in Melbourne.

The Bernard Shaw in Dublin, will be serving cocktails and a “bottomless Buckfast brunch” alongside hosting a Buckfast Quiz.

The Tea Gardens in Sydney have introduced a Buckfast burger along with a number of cocktails to mark the day and Pizza Punks in Glasgow, Newcastle and Belfast have introduced their first ever Buckfast pizza.

Buckie fans to celebrate across the world.

Handpainted trainer pros at Custom Crep City UK are even giving away a pair of custom Nike Air Max on the big day.

In 1927 after Buckfast Abbey lost their licence they decided to continue to make the wine but a distributor would market, distribute and sell the wine on their behalf.

Now, licensed from and distributed by J. Chandler & Company in the United Kingdom and Grants of Ireland in Ireland, its popularity exits strongly in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland but reaches as far as the Caribbean where it is considered an aphrodisiac known as a “love potion” by the locals.

Although the wine it still made at the Abbey in more recent times an additional site was needed due to the increasing popularity and high demand. A field adjacent was chosen as the destination for the new site in 2009 containing four reception vats each able to hold 130,000 litres of wine - over 690,000 big bottles in total.

Special Buckfast trainer designs from Custom Crep City UK.

Buckfast has found its way into the kitchen with Michelin star chef Martin Blunos creating a number of signature dishes using the tonic wine.