World’s Best Bars name Edinburgh pub in their 2019 list

The World’s 50 Best Bars has just unveiled the 2019 list of bars ranked from 51 to 100, and the only Scottish entry is right here in Edinburgh.

The World’s Best Bars extended list has been revealed head of the annual awards, which is taking place on 3 October in London and includes 14 bars that didn’t appear last year.

Panda and Sons has been named at number 77 in the top 100 list.

The UK is represented by seven bars – six in London and just one in Edinburgh.

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2019 51-100 list showcases bars from 26 cities across 20 different countries and one of these bars will be named the Campari One To Watch, which tips a bar likely to break into the list in the future.

The USA leads the 51-100 list with nine bars featured; four are based in New York City, two in San Francisco and Chicago and one in Miami. Big Apple favourite The Clover Club is a new entry at No.100 on the coveted ranking.

The list features 11 establishments from Asia, with Hong Kong and Japan leading the way with three bars each. Thailand and Singapore both have two bars on the list, and South Korea’s Charles H also features at No.83.

Among the 14 new bars to enter the 51-100 list, the UK’s Tayēr + Elementary debuts highest at No.52 with other prominent new entries including London’s Scarfes Bar (No.55) and Siete Negronis (No.69) in Santiago, Chile.

Among the seven inclusions from the UK, six are based in London, including Oriole (No.64), Satan’s Whiskers (No.78), Donovan Bar (No.87) and The Gibson (No.97), while Edinburgh’s Panda & Sons completes the UK’s offering at No.77.

William Drew, Group Editor of The World’s 50 Best Bars, said: “Ahead of The World’s 50 Best Bars awards ceremony returning to London’s Roundhouse on 3rd October, we’re excited to be able to share the 51-100 list.

“It is a true reflection of some of the key emerging trends in the industry, as well as the extraordinary talent of the bartenders.

“This year’s 51-100 list includes a number of returning favourites, but it is also great to see a wide range of new entries from across the globe.

“It really showcases the diversity and ever evolving quality of the world’s leading bars.”