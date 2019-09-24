World's Biggest Coffee Morning event takes place at Badger & Co

Macmillan Cancer Care’s ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ comes to Edinburgh on Friday 27 September and will serve up cake and cocktails to raise money for the charity.

The event will be hosted at Badger & Co in Castle Street and in exchange for a donation, guests will enjoy complimentary manicures by Sleeping Beauty Salon and hair styling sessions by stylists from Charlie Miller, along with free tea, coffee and cakes.

A signature cocktail will be on offer

A host of prizes will be up for grabs in a charity raffle, while the event will also see the launch of a custom cocktail, with a proportion of funds from the drinks sale going towards the charity’s crucial work supporting cancer sufferers and their families across Scotland.

The ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ campaign is Macmillan’s biggest annual fundraiser and since it launched 26 years ago, the event has raised more than £160 million to date, and brought in more than £26.9 million in 2018 alone.

This year, the charity hopes to surpass that sum, with a host of fundraising events taking place simultaneously across the UK on September 27.

Alec Duncan, general manager of Badger & Co said: “This will be our fourth year raising funds for Macmillan, and every year we aim to better our efforts.

“This is a charity that is hugely close to the hearts of so many of our staff and customers, and it’s fantastic to have an opportunity to have fun while raising vital funds.”

Badger & Co.’s Coffee Morning is open to everyone and will take place from 9am to 11am on Friday September 27 at 32 Castle Street, Edinburgh.

