World's scariest holiday destination the 'Island of Dolls' has left holidaymakers spooked

Mexico's 'Island of Dolls' is scattered with hundreds of terrifying mutilated plastic dolls and their severed limbs, decapitated heads and blacked out eyes dangling from branches.

The tourist hotspot is believed to be haunted by the ghost of a drowned girl and according to local legend the dolls have been heard whispering to one another, moving their head and even opening their eyes.

Located just 15 miles of Mexico City, between the canals of Xochimico, the story goes that Don Julian Santana Barrera, the island's caretaker, found a young girl floating in the canal with a doll nearby.

Unable to save her, he hung the doll to a tree as a mark of respect.

He soon claimed to be haunted by the spirit of the girl so hung more dolls in an attempt to appease the ghost, eventually covering the entire island with them.

Travel company Flash Pack - which specialises in group adventures for solo travellers in their 30s and 40s - is offering a nine-day adventure through Central Mexico

Lee Thompson said: "This is not for the faint-hearted.

"For many of our customers, an adventure means abseiling down the side of a mountain, for others however, the adrenaline rush of a fright provides the exact same thrill.

"This one-off tour through Mexico certainly delivers that, whilst also immersing them in the country's rich history and tradition.

"Mexico attracts travellers from around the world throughout the year with its endlessly rich culture, but in October, the country comes alive - most famously exemplified by its Day of the Dead celebrations."

