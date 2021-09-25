Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Plans submitted to the local council say the pet crematorium on Pinkie Road, will be able to handle up to seven household pets a day using a small cremator on the site.

The plans have been lodged by Eschaton MMXX Ltd, a firm set up by Darius and Jana Ruminas, from Whitecraig.

The proposed pet crematorium site is currently a disused disused fuel station

They said they had originally been granted permission for the crematorium in Edinburgh but the site fell through, leading them to look at Musselburgh.

In their planning application they said: “The proposal is to convert unit 1 at 43A Pinkie Road to a pet crematorium.

“A hole will need to be cut through the roof to allow for the cremator’s chimney to go up.”

The planning application includes information on the Pet200 cremator which is planned for the new service.

It states it has a daily “throughput” of seven medium to large household pets as well as using 40 per cent less fuel than alternative options.

The crematorium will have an office and reception areas with a farewell room behind it and the cremator in a separate section at the back, with direct vehicle access also included in the plans.

The original plans for a pet crematorium were given the go ahead by Edinburgh City Council during the summer for an industrial site at Marine Esplanade, in Leith.

Initially it had been planned to use two shipping containers with the cremator housed in one and an office, waiting area and farewell room in the second.

