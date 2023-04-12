A beautiful hidden gem on the outskirts of North Berwick and just 40 minutes away from Edinburgh’s city centre is having its moment in the sun. Seacliff Beach is described as an alternative to Portobello and Gullane for those looking for a tranquil setting surrounded by nature and the chance to see dolphins.

Visitors can Wander down to the sands and take in the breathtaking views of Bass Rock – famous for its colonies of gannets and lighthouse – as well as the ruins of Tantallon Castle. The beach is a sweeping arc of golden sand backed by dunes and grassy banks and scattered with rock pools for little ones to play in. With the shores of shallow water, the whole family is able to enjoy a swim in the sun.

There are no facilities situated directly on the coastline, but there’s an “exquisite” cliff-top cafe called Drift north of Tantallon castle – while North Berwick has plenty of places to eat and drink.

Horse riders at Seacliff Beach with the beautiful Bass Rock in the backdrop.

Most Popular