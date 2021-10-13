Linlithgow cycle racing circuit: First look at planned track layout

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Sportscotland has agreed cash support through a new fund raised to promote the sport nationwide with West Lothian Council pledging cash from its capital budget at a recent.

A group of national and local partners has now come together to come up with a design plan and build time frame for the new racing circuit on a site next to the town’s Xcite premises at Kettilstoun Mains.

The cycle circuit will bet next to Xcite at Kettilstoun Mains.

The proposed design for the West Lothian Cycle Circuit allows for a 6m wide and 1km long closed-road cycling circuit in four loops, and would be available for individual drop in sessions, club use and organised activities.

The track would provide cyclists with a safe road environment of similar width to a single lane of a two-way road, to help people of all ages and abilities increase their skills and build up their confidence.

The length allows for variety in gradients and bends as well as accommodating larger field and group sizes around the track. And plans also feature a cobbled section, allowing the track to help with training for the ‘Spring Classics’ races held across Europe.

The proposed track layout

The design includes floodlighting, perimeter security fencing with access gates, a tarmacked entrance area, access path, storage unit and disabled parking spaces to supplement the car parking already available adjacent to the site.

Sportscotland has committed more than £600,000 to the plan through the national Cycling Facilities Fund. The CFF was launched in October 2020 and aims to deliver a lasting impact from Scotland hosting the

Cycling World Championships in 2023 by inspiring new and existing cyclists to make cycling a sport for life.

The proposed development also has the backing of Olympic gold medalist Callum Skinner and Commonwealth Games Champion Mark Stewart.

In a report to the West Lothian Council’s executive Alan Colquhoun, Culture & Sport Manager, said: “The CFF seeks to support partners across the sporting system to build on a record increase in the number of people participating in cycling during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is focused on the development of facilities which will ensure safe learning environments for all, and associated programmes which will provide pathways into organised sport and physical activity, to sustain the sport for life’s journey. As well as the positive impact cycling has on physical and mental health and well-being, the CFF is intended to support developments which will positively encourage active lifestyles and green travel.”

West Lothian Council will be a major contributor to the project having committed more than £300,000 from its capital budget. Other partners include Linlithgow Community Development Trust (LCDT), West Lothian Leisure (WLL), Sportscotland, Scottish Cycling, West Lothian Clarion Cycling Club, and a network of associated sports clubs, community organisations and charities.

Designs are expected to be finalised this Autumn/ Winter, with a start on site in the Spring and commissioning set for the Autumn of next year.

Writing on the website westlothiancyclecircuit.org, Fraser Falconer, Chair of Linlithgow Community Development Trust said: “The new facility being built will represent a tremendous achievement for our community, creating a wonderful place to nurture a love of cycling for people of all ages and inclusive for all."

