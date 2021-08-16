Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Local man Paul Connachan said two piles of waste were dumped in fields near Currievale Farm on Wednesday. He said one neighbour found an alarm service record in one pile bearing the name of the food chain and the address as Hanover Street in the Capital..

According to Companies House, the address for the former Subway is now occupied by another company after the fast-foot giant’s franchisee moved out of the premises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Subway shop fittings were among the items dumped.

Mr Conachan said fly-tippers in a white Transit van were seen by a neighbour dumping a large pile of waste in the wheat field at around 3am on Wednesday and, after being disturbed by the resident, drove further along the road and left a smaller pile in a stubble field.

Pictures shared with the Edinburgh Evening News show the mess, which it is thought contains interior fittings which have been ripped out of the former Subway premises, as well as details on the alarm service record.

Mr Connachan said he contacted Subway and commercial property consultant Orinsen on Wednesday to tell them about the situation - and by around 9pm that night the waste piles had been cleared.

An invoice reveals where the dumped shop interior came from.

He said: “It’s really insulting that people would stoop so low to go about at 3am dumping stuff in fields with crops in them.

“Why not pay to get it recycled instead of dumping it on someone’s land? I hate fly-tippers and have no time for them.

“A person at Subway told me they had left (Hanover Street) in March last year. Some of the stuff was still there that was theirs but it was not them who dumped it.

“Subway could not have been more supportive with this.”

A blight on the landscape.

Mr Connachan, a college lecturer in rural skills, says he also contacted Edinburgh City Council but the waste had been removed by the time they got there. He also tried to contact police on 101 but says he was told it was not a police matter. He has since made attempts to contact his local police office.

He says neighbours have now been putting up wildlife cameras in various places locally to try and catch fly-tippers in the act, as there have been several incidents reported in the past.

A Subway UK spokesperson said: “We were notified of an incident of fly-tipping in Edinburgh on Wednesday, which included a few interior fittings from a former Subway store at Hanover Street.

“Subway was not involved in any way in the incident. All Subway stores are independently owned and operated by franchisees and that specific Subway store is no longer in operation, with the unit currently managed by a new company.”

The spokesperson added: “Once made aware of the incident, we informed the landlord of the unit who took remedial action. We are pleased that the situation is now resolved.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.