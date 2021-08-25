Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Limmy, real name Brian Limond, made the controversial claim about the Capital as he chatted to fans on his Twitch channel yesterday. (TUES)

The comic was sent a message from a follower who currently lives in Essex and who said they were thinking of moving to the Capital as they had “fallen in love with Scotland”.

But the Glasgow funny man told the holidaymaker the country’s capital is “just no Scotland” and claimed the city is “a kind of English enclave”.

He re-ignited the old – west v east debate – which has raged for generations with some Glaswegians even claiming Edinburgh should not be the country’s capital.

Limmy, a stand-up on the club circuit with his own series on BBC Scotland, said: “Edinburgh isnae Scotland! I’ve got nothing against the English but Edinburgh isnae Scotland.

“Edinburgh is England. I've got nothing against Edinburgh or the English, I love England and all that obviously, I'm just saying if you go to Edinburgh, that's no Scotland.

“I’m no saying it’s a bad place or there’s something wrang wi it, it’s just no Scotland.

“It’s a kind of touristy place, it’s a kind of English enclave - just like Corby down in England with lots of Scots there.

“It’s just no Scotland. If you want the true authentic Scottish experience, you’ve got to go to - naw no Glesga - to Shetland.”

But the comedian’s comments have sparked a debate with Auld Reekie locals hitting back at the 46-year-old, who lives in Thornliebank, one of Glasgow’s less deprived areas.

Mark Death, from Leith, said: “Love Limmy - but convinced anyone who says stuff like this hasn’t penetrated Edinburgh beyond a mile radius around Waverley.”

Fraser Wood posted: “I’m assuming Limmy is having a joke at our expense because anyone that truly believes this is a clown.”

And Rumba Asul added: “Anither (sic) example of Limmy no’ being funny. Well I never.”

Limmy posted the video - titled ‘Edinburgh Is England’ - to his YouTube channel on Tuesday and the 90 second clip has so far racked up more than 24,000 views.

