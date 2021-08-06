Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Residents on Powdermill Brae, Gorebridge, were disgusted by the appearance of sewage “running down the hill” outside their homes.

Scottish Water confirmed it had received complaints from people living in the street just before midday on Wednesday, August 4, and immediately sent a team to investigate.

Sewage scene: Powdermill Brae, Gorebridge

One residents took to social media to alert Midlothian Council to the problem telling the local authority “sewage is running down the hill in our beautiful countryside, sick of it.”

The council said it had passed on concerns to Scottish Water who said the problem had been caused by a blocked sewer which had overflown onto the street.

And they said the most likely cause of the blockage was a build up of items being flushed down toilets including wet wipes and sanitary products.

A spokesperson said: “We were made aware of sewage overflowing on Powdermill Brae on Wednesday morning by local residents contacting our call centre.

“A team attended site in the afternoon and identified a blockage in the sewer which was cleared.

“Once one of the manholes had drained, the team identified damage to the manhole which is now scheduled in for repair.”

Denying the issue had been caused by the sewage system being unable to cope with new housing in the area, Scottish Water insisted it worked with developers to ensure the systems could cope with additional demand.

It urged people to stick to the 3 Ps when it comes to flushing things down the toilet – toilet paper, pee and poo.

