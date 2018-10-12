10 drinks to look forward to at Edinburgh Cocktail Week

Have your say

The Edinburgh Cocktail Week gets underway on Monday with Edinburgh's most talented mixologists coming together to exhibit their unique takes on classic cocktail recipes.

From Daim flavoured martinis to hickory smoked bramble, there will be something for every palate, with over 80 of the capital's cocktail bars taking part in the event at Festival Square on Lothian Road.

Akva Bar's Daim Good Martini (Photo: Edinburgh Cocktail Week)

Here are 10 of the most inventive cocktails to look forward to at this year's Edinburgh Cocktail Week.

Daim Good Martini, Akva

The Sweden-themed Akva have taken inspiration from their homeland's Daim Bar and included the chocolate covered caramel bar in their take on the martini.

The Daim serves as a garnish for the martini made up of OP Anderson, Cafe Patron, espresso and caramel syrup.

Black Ivy's The Black Ivy Ripple (Photo: Edinburgh Cocktail Week)

The Black Ivy Ripple, The Black Ivy

Rose Street Bar the Black Ivy have opted to serve a fruit-packed and gin-heavy cocktail featuring raspberry flavoured Edinburgh Gin.

The Black Ivy Ripple will consist of Tanqueray Gin, lemon juice, cranberry juice and gomme, as well as the capital gin.

Rad Negroni, Eden Locke

Finn and Bear's How Do You Acai This? (Photo: Edinburgh Cocktail Week)

George Street establishment Eden Locke have opted for a playful take on the negroni, topping gin campari and sweet vermouth with a grapefruit IPA.

How Do You Acai This?, Finn and Bear

This lavender coloured creation from the team at Finn and Bear is sure to catch some eyes during next week's cocktail event.

The How Do You Acai This? is made up of Fair Quinoa Vodka, Fair Acai Liquer, blueberry compote and coconut milk, garnished with cinnamon and coconut flakes.

The Basement's Brui-ita (Photo: Edinburgh Cocktail Week)

A Bird In The Hand, Herringbone

An edible paper butterfly serves as a garnish for this tequila cocktail produced by Goldenacre venue, Herringbone.

A Bird In The Hand consists of El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, heather syrup and lecithin.

Sofia, Sofi's Bar

Sofi's Bar in Leith will be serving up a minimalist cocktail that looks simply delicious.

The peach-coloured concoction is made up of just four ingredients; Absolut Vodka, elderflower cordial, cranberry juice and pineapple juice.

Sofi's Bar's Sofia (Photo: Edinburgh Cocktail Week)

The Brui-ita, The Basement

The Basement have fused flavours of Mexico and Scotland with this tequila-based cocktail.

El Jimador Blanco Tequila, Aperol, lime juice, Irn-bru reduction and and Irn-bru floatmake up this frozen masterpiece.

1565 Sour, The Beer Kitchen

They may be best known for their lagers and ales, but this cocktail from The Beer Kitchen looks divine.

The pale blue creation consists of Darnley's View Gin, Creme de Violette, elderflower cordial, lemon juice and egg white.

Cinderella Rockerfeller, The Printing Press

The team at The Printing Press have channelled their inner-child with this nostalgic creation.

Served in a slushy container, the Cinderella Rockerfeller also comes with a side of popcorn.

Sherbet Martini, Treacle

This sugary twist on the Martini ought to be popular with the sweet-toothed among us.

Treacle's signature cocktail is made up of Finlandia Vodka, Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur, lime sherbert syrup and a lollipop garnish.

Edinburgh Cocktail Week runs from October 15-21. Wristbands for the event are available at edinburghcocktailweek.co.uk