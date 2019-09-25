10 of Edinburgh’s most horrifying ghost walks and tours

Edinburgh has a dark and grisly history which many may not know about.

For those looking to experience the spine-chilling side of the city, these are 10 horrifying walks and tours you can taken on - if you’re brave enough.

Experience Edinburgh's shady side with this tour - you'll make your way across the city over two hours, hearing tales of torture, the truth of Burke and Hare's gruesome exploits and stories of pagan festivals.

See Edinburgh's most haunted sights from a vintage double-decker bus - under the guidance of the spooky on board conductor, you'll hear shocking tales of grisly executions, torture and grim grave robbers.

If a night time tour is a bit much for you, why not try out this spooky tour in the safety of daylight hours. You'll get up close with Edinburgh's haunted past and get to explore the famous Blair Street underground vaults.

This Double Dead Tour combines the Underground City of the Dead Tour and the Haunted Graveyard Tour - venture into Edinburgh's most haunted spots, the underground vaults and the Covenant's Prison in Greyfriars Kirkyard

Hop aboard the Haunted History Bus for a guided trip around one of the world's most haunted cities. Perfect for travellers interested in the supernatural. Step off the bus and experience a haunted graveyard walk at Greyfriars Kirk

On this 75 minute ghost tour of Edinburgh's Old Town, you'll learn about who used to call it home - murders, witches, body snatchers and even cannibals. The tour is led by a guide in period costume to really take you back in time.

Not for the fainthearted, this extreme tour is perfect for fans of the supernatural that are looking for a scare. Learn about one of Edinburgh's darkest secrets - the underground vaults hidden beneath the city.

If you're looking for a more humorous tour, this is the one for you. You'll be lead through Old Town by an undead host. The tour also boasts famous "jump-ooters" who will pop up to tell you their side of the story.

The famous Real Mary King's Close tour takes you to the underground streets beneath the Royal Mile. Learn about the story of Little Annie, the spirit of a young girl who roams the underground close looking for her lost doll.