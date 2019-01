Edinburgh’s stunning architecture means there are some breathtaking properties for sale - if you have the cash

Whether you’ve got some serious money to spend or you’re just fantasising about your dream home, here are 10 of the most expensive homes for sale in Edinburgh at the moment.

1. 5 bed town house, Bells Brae, EH4 Fixed price: 1,400,000''https://bit.ly/2VPRiGO Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. 3 bed penthouse flat, Simpson Loan, EH3 Offers over: 1,200,000''https://bit.ly/2FtrOKc Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. 6 bed end terrace house, Gordon Terrace, EH16 Offers over: 1,025,000''https://bit.ly/2FvtQc4 Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. 3 bed garden flat, Drumsheugh Gardens, EH3 Fixed price: 995,000''https://bit.ly/2FAscGl ESPC other Buy a Photo

