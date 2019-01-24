There are countless spots in and around the capital for you and your dog to enjoy a walk

10 of the most scenic dog walks in and around Edinburgh

Take in Edinburgh's best views with your pet in tow at one of these popular dog walking spots.

Walkies!

The walk from Dean Village to Stockbridge follows the peaceful Water of Leith. Try this walk on a Sunday and treat you - and your four-legged friend - to something from the Stockbridge Market

1. Dean Village to Stockbridge

The walk from Dean Village to Stockbridge follows the peaceful Water of Leith. Try this walk on a Sunday and treat you - and your four-legged friend - to something from the Stockbridge Market
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Blackford Hill boasts arguably the best views in the capital with Edinburgh Castle and Arthur's Seat both visible from its peak. Popular with other dog walkers your pooch is certain to make friends here.

2. Blackford Hill

Blackford Hill boasts arguably the best views in the capital with Edinburgh Castle and Arthur's Seat both visible from its peak. Popular with other dog walkers your pooch is certain to make friends here.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
This pocket of wilderness in the town's centre boasts a huge choice of walks for dogs and their owners to undertake. Scale the Sailsbury Crags for remarkable views of the city - and a picture opportunity for your pup.

3. Holyrood Park

This pocket of wilderness in the town's centre boasts a huge choice of walks for dogs and their owners to undertake. Scale the Sailsbury Crags for remarkable views of the city - and a picture opportunity for your pup.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Start this walk on Ravelston Dykes and follow a gravel path that runs adjacent to Ravelston Golf Course and Continue to the hill's peak constantly keeping an eye out for the remarkable views of Edinburgh Castle.

4. Corstorphine Hill

Start this walk on Ravelston Dykes and follow a gravel path that runs adjacent to Ravelston Golf Course and Continue to the hill's peak constantly keeping an eye out for the remarkable views of Edinburgh Castle.
TSPL
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3