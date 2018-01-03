10 reasons to visit Edinburgh in 2018

THE Scottish capital has more in its annual events armoury than just the International Festival and Fringe. We take a look at ten other exciting concerts and events happening in Edinburgh this year that you won’t want to miss.

Bananarama

Kevin Bridges is back in Edinburgh. Picture: Ellis O'Brien

One of the most iconic girl groups of all-time, Bananarama are set to play the Castle Esplanade this summer. Original group members Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey and Keren Woodward reformed to tour again in 2017. Edinburgh Castle will be the 1980s pop trio’s first ever outdoor gig.

20 July at Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh Wellbeing Festival

“A weekend devoted to health, fitness and wellbeing. Activities include yoga classes, guided meditations and talks on nutrition, mindfulness and emotional health. Guests at the debut festival include chef Tom Kerridge, PT Chloe Madeley and Dr Rangan Chatterjee of BBC1’s Doctor in the House.”

The Real Mary King's Close is one of Edinburgh's top attractions. Picture: Contributed

27-28 January at the Assembly Rooms, George Street

READ MORE: 25 things to do in Glasgow before you die

Sunshine on Leith

Fresh from its conversion to celluloid, the popular Edinburgh musical is back on home soil for the first time in eight years, having won over a legion of new fans.

The story follows the fate of army pals Ally and Davy who return home to Leith only to be faced with the trials and tribulations of real life. The show has won praise for its engaging storyline and killer soundtrack, which famously revolves around the hits of The Proclaimers.

22-26 May at the King’s Theatre, Leven Street

NatWest Six Nations Championships 2018

Rugby’s best-loved championship is back and with Scotland’s recent thrashing of Australia, it can’t come soon enough. This time around, fans can catch the national side in action on home turf versus France and England.

10/11 February - Scotland v France at BT Murrayfield

23/24 February - Scotland v England at BT Murrayfield

Kevin Bridges: A Whole Different Story

To call these shows hotly-anticipated would be an understatement. Kevin Bridges has risen over the past 7 or 8 years to become Scotland’s biggest name in comedy, with his last tour in 2015 selling more than half a million tickets.

26-30 September at The Playhouse, Greenside

READ MORE: 25 things to do in Edinburgh before you die

Tastings - An introduction to whisky tasting

Let’s be honest, becoming a whisky expert isn’t exactly the easiest of tasks - there’s just so much to learn. So why not let the good folk at the Whiski Rooms show you the ropes?

You’ll learn all about the varying flavour profiles of Scotland’s four main whisky regions and explore how the landscape has influenced the flavour of our national drink.

6, 13, 20, 27 January, 3, 10, 17 24 February at the Whiski Rooms, 4, 6 & 7 North Bank Street

Rich Hall: Rich Hall’s Hoedown

We once described him as the kind of comedian who ‘creeps up on you and ambushes your funny bone like no one else’ and that still describes the cult US comic to a tee. He may have made a name for himself on the television in recent years, but it’s live on stage where Hall truly shines.

23 February at The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street

ScotFest music festival

Nineties and noughties music fans will be having an absolute field day this July, when Boyzone, B*Witched, Liberty X, The Jacksons, East 17 and Five take to the stage for ScotFest. The two-day festival, which will boast camping and glamping options, is shaping up to be utterly poptastic.

6-7 July at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston

Burns at the Close

“A special night to celebrate Burns with a three-course meal at Wedgwood the Restaurant, Burns recital and a tour of The Real Mary King’s Close.

The Real Mary King’s Close, in partnership with Wedgwood the Restaurant, are serving up the perfect celebration of the birth of Robert Burns. Bringing together poetry, history and the best locally sourced produce, guests experience an indulgent evening of heritage, poetry and delicious food.”

26 January at The Real Mary King’s Close, High Street

Hacienda Classical

Manchester’s most legendary lost nightclub is brought back to life in a manner you’ve never heard before. The hits of the Hacienda are tastefully merged with fitting arrangements performed live by a 40-piece orchestra plus leading DJ’s of the era such as Graeme Park and Mike Pickering.

18 August at The Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014