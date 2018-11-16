(Photo: Shutterstock)

10 signs Christmas is on its way in Edinburgh

Start browsing Christmas jumpers - 'tis almost the season to be jolly.

Here are 10 sure-fire signs you know Christmas is coming quicker than you think in Edinburgh.

Almost as iconic as the Scott Monument, Edinburghs Christmas ferris wheel is a key part of the citys skyline throughout the festive season. Seeing it lit up makes the dark winter nights slightly more bearable.

1. 1. The big wheel appears

Almost as iconic as the Scott Monument, Edinburghs Christmas ferris wheel is a key part of the citys skyline throughout the festive season. Seeing it lit up makes the dark winter nights slightly more bearable.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
This years Kings Theatre pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, begins on Saturday 1 December - oh, yes, it does.

2. 9. The panto opens at the Kings Theatre

This years Kings Theatre pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, begins on Saturday 1 December - oh, yes, it does.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Whether its the annually gifted tree from Norway on the Mound, or the breathtaking effort in Jenners, a huge Christmas tree has a way of making you feel like the big day is just around the corner, even if its weeks away.

3. 3. Famous Christmas trees pop up all over the city

Whether its the annually gifted tree from Norway on the Mound, or the breathtaking effort in Jenners, a huge Christmas tree has a way of making you feel like the big day is just around the corner, even if its weeks away.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
The ceremonial switching on of Edinburghs Christmas lights (happening this year on Saturday 17 November) is a fun-filled evening of pure festive cheer.

4. 4. Edinburghs Christmas Night Light

The ceremonial switching on of Edinburghs Christmas lights (happening this year on Saturday 17 November) is a fun-filled evening of pure festive cheer.
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3