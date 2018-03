NEARLY 1000 drivers breached Edinburgh’s 20mph restrictions over a six-month period - but just 55 of those drivers received fines, new stats reveal.

The latest data from Police Scotland shows that from 31 July 2017 to 15 January 2018, officers issued a fine on 55 occasions despite handing out 960 warnings - meaning less than six per cent of motorists paid a financial penalty for driving over the limit. Advocates say a 24 per cent decrease in accidents proves it works.