12 things you could do in Edinburgh in the 2000s but can't do now Edinburgh is an ever changing landscape, with new shops and restaurants and more opening every single day. As we come up to 2020, do you remember any of these nostalgic activities from the noughties? 1. Studio 24 Studio 24 was a live music venue and nightclub which was popular with Edinburgh residents for over two decades until it ultimately closed down in 2017. 2. Leisureland Arcade on South Bridge In 2002, firefighters fought to get a fire which tore through the Cowgate area of the city under control. It was in this blaze that Leisureland Arcade suffered 3. Burger King Before there was the Apple Store at the East End of Princes Street, there was Burger King, serving up burgers to the hungry people of Edinburgh. Burger King lives on Princes Street once again in a new location towards the centre. 4. Watch the Scottish Claymores The Scottish Claymores were an American football team based in Scotland, initially playing all their home games at the iconic Murrayfield Stadium, as well as a few games in Hampden Park in Glasgow