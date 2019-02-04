editorial image

12 things you should never say or do to someone from Scotland

Us Scots are generally a friendly, welcoming lot - but there are a few subjects we can be little sensitive about...

Here they are.

... and while we are on the subject, no we probably don't know Bill, your cousin twice removed who lives in Dundee.

1. Say: Scotland.... oh is that part of England?

... and while we are on the subject, no we probably don't know Bill, your cousin twice removed who lives in Dundee.
PA
Buy a Photo
Local Hero, Gregory's Girl and Whisky Galore! are also off limits, just don't even go there. Braveheart? Meh, fill yer boots.

2. Criticise Trainspotting

Local Hero, Gregory's Girl and Whisky Galore! are also off limits, just don't even go there. Braveheart? Meh, fill yer boots.
JC
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Just come back from Spain? Don't tell us about the art galleries, shops, restaurants, life-affirming experiences. Us Scots just want to know one thing: did you get nice weather?

3. Refuse to talk about the weather

Just come back from Spain? Don't tell us about the art galleries, shops, restaurants, life-affirming experiences. Us Scots just want to know one thing: did you get nice weather?
Greg Macvean Photography
Buy a Photo
It's probably rubbish.

4. Try out your Scottish accent on us

It's probably rubbish.
TSPL
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3