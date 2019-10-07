14 fashion trends from the ‘90s that Scots will remember
The 1990s was an interesting time for fashion. For Scotland in particular, there were certain trends that might make the wearers cringe today - but a few fashions have seen a resurgence in recent years.
Did you sport any of these trends from the ‘90s?
1. Kangol Hat
British brand Kangol had (and still has) a whole range of bucket hats to choose from. The brand was founded in the 1920s by Jakob Henryk Spreiregen, who emigrated to England in 1915 from Poland
A staple of the 90s, this trend saw tracksuit bottoms get decked out with poppers all down the side of each leg - all it took was getting one of them caught on the edge of a table for them to fall apart and show off your whole leg