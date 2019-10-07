Did you sport any of these looks?

14 fashion trends from the ‘90s that Scots will remember

The 1990s was an interesting time for fashion. For Scotland in particular, there were certain trends that might make the wearers cringe today - but a few fashions have seen a resurgence in recent years.

Did you sport any of these trends from the '90s?

British brand Kangol had (and still has) a whole range of bucket hats to choose from. The brand was founded in the 1920s by Jakob Henryk Spreiregen, who emigrated to England in 1915 from Poland

1. Kangol Hat

Kangol
A staple of the 90s, this trend saw tracksuit bottoms get decked out with poppers all down the side of each leg - all it took was getting one of them caught on the edge of a table for them to fall apart and show off your whole leg

2. Adidas Poppers joggers

Adidas
These elastic chokers were all the rage for girls back in the 90s - you could choose from a variety of neon colours, or opt to stay more sophisticated with a plain black one

3. Elastic chokers

Claire's Accessories
The colour of each band revealed a different code - yellow meant you'd hugged a boy, purple meant you'd had a proper snog and black meant you'd gone all the way

4. Shag bands

Amazon
