14-year-old injured after object thrown at Lothian bus window in Mayfield

A 14-year-old was injured on Hogmanay after an object was thrown at the glass window of a Lothian bus they were travelling in.

Midlothian police said the incident happened at about 10:15pm on Monday in Westhouses Road in Mayfield, to the south-east of Edinburgh.

A statement issued by police this afternoon said that the youth was injured when the glass window they were sitting next to smashed after an item was thrown at it.

The statement added: "Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

"If you have any information relating to the incident please contact Penicuik Police Station via 101 quoting incident number 3928 31/12/2018, or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."