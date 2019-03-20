editorial image

15 pictures that will make you nostalgic for Edinburgh in the early 00s

From long-lost nightclubs and restaurants to outdated pastimes.

We take a look back at Edinburgh in the 00s.

The Easy Everything internet cafe on Rose Street had more than 400 computers.

1. Internet cafes were a great place to meet friends and make CDs

The early 00s was the era of belly button and eyebrow piercings.

2. Whiplash Trash on Cockburn Street

Here's hoping it means what you think it does...

3. Not forgetting that ill-fated Japanese symbol tattoo

Including the infamous 'Shag tag' night at the King Stable's Road venue.

4. A great night out was always had in Gaia

