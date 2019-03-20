15 pictures that will make you nostalgic for Edinburgh in the early 00s
From long-lost nightclubs and restaurants to outdated pastimes.
We take a look back at Edinburgh in the 00s.
1. Internet cafes were a great place to meet friends and make CDs
The Easy Everything internet cafe on Rose Street had more than 400 computers.
2. Whiplash Trash on Cockburn Street
The early 00s was the era of belly button and eyebrow piercings.
3. Not forgetting that ill-fated Japanese symbol tattoo
Here's hoping it means what you think it does...
4. A great night out was always had in Gaia
Including the infamous 'Shag tag' night at the King Stable's Road venue.
