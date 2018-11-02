15-year-old charged with armed robbery of Edinburgh Margiotta’s

Police in Edinburgh have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy following an armed robbery in the Capital.

The incident took place around 9.50pm on Wednesday 31 October at the Margiotta food store on Comiston Road.

Police had appealed for information earlier this week after the suspect threatened a member of staff with a knife while wearing a skeleton mask and a black cat suit and taking a three-figure sum of cash.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and Children’s Reporter.