15-year-old dies after being hit by HGV

A boy of just 15 has died in hospital after he was struck by a lorry in a South Lanarkshire town last week.

The unnamed teenager was rushed to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride after he was hit by the Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) in the town of Strathaven on Saturday night.

An announcement this morning by Police Scotland revealed that the boy had succumbed to his injuries.

Police issued a statement at the time urging the driver to come forward, though noting it is possible they might not have realised they had hit the boy - and they confirmed today that the driver had been traced.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said that a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.