25 photos that chart the history of the old St James Centre in Edinburgh With the £1bn St James complex taking shape, we take a look back at the shopping centre's history. From a Prime Minister's visits to a 90s refurbishment, how well do you know the St James Centre? 1. Before the St James Centre A traffic warden directs the traffic in Leith Street Edinburgh in April 1969. The building on right is now all demolished and replaced by St James Centre.