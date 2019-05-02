main pic

25 photos that chart the history of the old St James Centre in Edinburgh

With the £1bn St James complex taking shape, we take a look back at the shopping centre's history.

From a Prime Minister's visits to a 90s refurbishment, how well do you know the St James Centre?

A traffic warden directs the traffic in Leith Street Edinburgh in April 1969. The building on right is now all demolished and replaced by St James Centre.

1. Before the St James Centre

Buildings in Leith Street Edinburgh were demolished to make way for the St James Centre in July 1974.

2. Demolition

The designation map (plans) for the development of St James' Square (would become St James Centre) in Edinburgh, April 1964.

3. Original plans

Work continues on the St James Centre in June 1975.

4. The build

