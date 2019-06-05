25 questions to test your (weird and wonderful) knowledge of Edinburgh Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Think you know the capital? Then test your knowledge with these 25 questions. From body snatching to knighted penguins, Edinburgh is home to some weird and wonderful history. See how well you know Auld Reekie with this quiz. Edinburgh quiz New Fringe events to help stressed-out and exhausted performers