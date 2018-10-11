3 arrested in day of action against domestic abuse in West Lothian

Police in West Lothian have arrested three men in connection with domestic abuse offences following a day of action by officers in West Lothian.

On Wednesday 10 October local officers worked alongside detectives from the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit based in West Lothian to identify and target suspects for domestic related crimes.

Two men aged 25 and 35-years-old were arrested in Whitburn and a 27-year-old man was arrested in Livingston in connection with domestic breaches of bail and inquiries remain ongoing.

Inspector Adam Smith from Livingston Police Station said: “Our enforcement activity yesterday involved a number of officers proactively engaging with victims and has resulted in three people being arrested.

“These type of offences will not be tolerated and Police Scotland treats all reports of domestic crime with the utmost professionalism.

“I would encourage any victim to come forward to Police to ensure those responsible can be brought before the courts.”

Anyone who has concerns or information about domestic abuse can report these to Police Scotland via 101, or anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.