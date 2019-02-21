300 women to attend lunch for Edinburgh mum who launched charity while fighting incurable cancer

A stylish event will bring together almost 300 women in a show of support for a remarkable Edinburgh mum and her fight to raise awareness of secondary breast cancer.

Lisa Fleming, from Colinton, was diagnosed with incurable secondary breast cancer in May 2017. She had no prior symptoms and at 34 was fit and healthy with a four-year-old son.

And she was further shocked to learn the cancer had spread from her breast to her bones, despite never having a primary breast cancer diagnosis or any visible lump.

Just months later, Lisa was given further distressing news that the cancer had spread again - this time to her brain.

But last summer, Lisa started up a charity called Make 2nds Count to raise awareness of secondary breast cancer.

This Friday, almost 300 women are set to support Lisa’s charity at The Balmoral for a lunch organised by EGG, a city-wide members’ club that forges female friendships and business connections through a series of events, partnerships and exclusive offers.

The charity lunch, the organisation’s biggest yet, will be co-hosted by comedian Bruce Devlin.

EGG Edinburgh founder, Kylie Reid, said: “Lisa is an incredible woman who has shown remarkable courage in the face of devastating news.

“She has poured her focus into helping others through her charity, Make 2nds Count, and we are determined to help her raise awareness of this terrible disease and support her efforts to raise money for research.”

Like many, Lisa was unaware that cancerous cells from a breast tumour can quietly spread through the blood or lymphatic system and take hold in another.

Only five per cent of people who receive an initial breast cancer diagnosis find out at the same time that cancerous cells are also present elsewhere in their body.

It’s a distressing double blow. Unlike primary breast cancer, which can be addressed using a range of treatments, secondary cancer is incurable. Around 1,000 people in the UK die every month as a result.

In some cases, secondary cancer can be discovered following treatment for breast cancer.

Lisa launched Make 2nds Count after discovering that, on average, only 5 to 9 per cent of breast cancer funding is allocated to secondary cancer research. It’s hoped the charity can raise awareness and vital funds to help with research.

EGG Edinburgh is a thriving membership organisation which brings together like-minded women for a wide range of exclusive events, talks and experiences. It has more than 13,000 members who enjoy a wealth of discounts at favourite retailers and special offers from many businesses.

Its first Good EGG Charity Lunch will see 280 women gather in the glittering surroundings of The Balmoral. The event has attracted a host of sponsors, including Hamilton & Inches, Moet & Chandon, estate agents Coulters, and The Wax Bar.

Ms Reid added: “We are delighted that her remarkable charity will benefit from our first Good Egg Lunch and are grateful to our partners and sponsors for their support.

“As well as supporting Make 2nds Count through our lunch, we are currently also making a donation from every new EGG subscription to the charity.”

Make 2nds Count is also hosting a sell-out gala dinner at Prestonfield Hotel on Saturday, March 9.

The Good EGG Lunch will be followed on Friday, March 8 with an International Women’s Day Brunch at The Edinburgh Grand.

Visit www.eggedinburgh.com and Make 2nds Count for more information.

