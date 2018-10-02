4 Edinburgh restaurants retain Michelin stars

The Michelin star winners of 2019 have been revealed - and four Edinburgh eateries have retained their coveted Michelin stars.

Martin Wishart met Michelin's lofty standards for the 19th year running and held onto its Michelin-star, while fellow Letih establishment Kitchin retained its title for the 12th consecutive year.

The Balmoral's Number One restaurant also met the grade, earning the accolade for the 16th consecutive year, while Royal Terrace restaurant 21212 retained the accolade, first earned in 2010.

There were no new stars for any Scottish restaurants, with capital favourites Timberyard and Castle Terrace among the notable omissions in the 2019 edition of the Michelin guide for the UK and Ireland which is released on October 5.

Elsewhere in Scotland Andrew Farilie at Gleneagles retained it's two-star award, a title held by only 20 restaurants in the UK and Ireland.

The awards were announced at the BFI IMAX in London during a lively ceremony, with Scotland-born Gordon Ramsay Among the notable presenters.

Best of Scottish

The retention of the coveted stars solidified Edinburgh's place as Scotland's culinary capital with no new stars dished out to Scotland chefs.

Glasgow restaurants continue to be overlooked by the guide which has been dishing out stars to restaurants the world over since 1931.

Each of the capital's one-star restaurants put Scottish produce front and centre of their menus, with notable dishes including Paul Kitching of 21212's 'Porridge, Haggis “Risotto”', and Martin Wishart's Tarbert Crab and Langoustine, featuring a runner bean mousse and bergamot dressing.

Dining at these restaurants does come at a cost, however.

A seven course tasting menu at Maritn Wishart will set diners back £85, while a three-course meal at 21212 costs £70.

A starter, main and dessert at Number One also comes in at £85, as will a 'Chef's Secret Tasting Menu' at the renowned Kitchin.

Royal success

Outside of Scotland the chef who catered for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding has won two Michelin stars with her first attempt with her own restaurant.

Clare Smyth previously became the first British woman to run a restaurant with three stars, when she was heading Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

But her debut solo restaurant, Core, on Monday entered the coveted guide with two stars after she launched the eatery in Notting Hill, west London, last year.

The accolade comes after Ms Smyth, from County Antrim, cooked for royalty at Harry and Meghan's private wedding reception in Frogmore House, Windsor.

Two other restaurants - London's Kitchen Table at Bubbledogs and Moor Hall, in Aughton, Lancashire - also won two of the prestigious stars.