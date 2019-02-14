£4000 raised in a day for tragic Edinburgh teen found dead

A crowdfunding page has raised almost £4,000 in a day for an Edinburgh teen who was found dead on Sunday.

Mark Wilson, 17, was described as ‘one of a kind’ in tributes paid this week on social media.

Following his tragic death on 10 February, family friend Stephen Tansey set up a fundraising page on Gofundme to raise funds for the family and pay for a memorial to commemorate Mark.

In the last 24 hours, hundreds of donations have been made on the page named ‘Rest in peace Mark Wilson’ totalling almost £4,000.

Tributes have been flooding in over social media, with friends and family expressing how devastating Mark’s loss has been.

“Never thought I’d be writing this, we will never really know what’s going on behind someone’s big smile. Rest in peace Mark Wilson you’ll never leave our minds,” said friend Hannah.

Jai Aitken wrote: “Take every moment for granted as you never know what’s round the corner, RIP Mark Wilson taken far too soon.”

“Can’t believe I’m having to write this but will miss you so much bro, genuinely one of a kind,” Marks friend Josh Elder said.

You can pay tribute to Mark and donate towards his memorial fund here.

