6 of the best Irish pubs in Edinburgh

Sometimes a few drinks in a lively pub is a welcome alternative to spending the night in an overcrowded club.

These Irish haunts around Edinburgh have all the atmosphere and flowing booze to ensure a memorable evening.

Enjoy a taste of the culture Irish culture at these popular Edinburgh haunts

And you can enjoy a taste of the culture without having to leave your hometown.

Biddy Mulligans

Occupying a spot in the heart of the historic Grassmarket, this cosy pub is popular for its authentic Irish atmosphere, live music and sports, and “seriously good scran, like yer mammy makes”.

There's a great array of drinks to choose from here, from specially selected craft beers and authentic cask ales to Guinness and a variety of spirits.

Visit: 94-96 Grassmarket, EH1 2JR – biddymulligans.co.uk



Finnegan’s Wake

This pub sits tucked away on Victoria Street, just up from the Grassmarket, and is well-known for its live music and sports, making it ideal for an evening of letting your hair down with some friends.

Visit: 9b Victoria Street, EH1 2HE – finnegans-wake.co.uk



Malones Edinburgh

Spread across two floors, Malones is a go-to for watching any sporting event, with eager supporters often streaming in by the early afternoon on game day to enjoy a few pre-match drinks.

As well as the sports fixtures, Malones also hosts regular live music nights so you can enjoy a good sing-song, and discover some new local talent.

Visit: 242 Morrison Street, Edinburgh EH3 8DT – malonesedinburgh.com



Dropkick Murphys Edinburgh

With a bar stretching across the pub's entire length, and large but cosy booths to relax in, this bar is often packed to the brim, offering a lively spot to throw down a few pints and enjoy some late night sport and live music.

The doors stay open until 3am every night, and it is stag and hen friendly if you're looking for a party venue.

Visit: 7 Merchant Street, EH1 2QD – dropkickmurphysedinburgh



The Three Sisters

Centrally located in the hustle and bustle of Cowgate, this pub attracts plenty of revellers for its beer garden at the front and regular sports fixtures.

It also dishes up a great array of food and drink, with tasty street food dishes and wood-fired pizzas on the menu.

Visit: 139 Cowgate, EH1 1JS – thethreesistersbar.co.uk



McSorley's

Ideal if you love live music and sports, this pub hosts musicians every night of the week and broadcasts every match across 17 HD TV screens, ensuring visitors are well entertained.

The food menu has a New York flavour, while the bar is brimming with an array of tipples, from Irish whiskies and craft beers, to more than 50 different gins.

Visit: 14 Forrest Road, EH1 2QN - mcsorleysbar.com