£6m shopping centre and health hub at Granton given green light

Plans for a £6 million shopping centre and health hub in the north of the Capital have been approved by councillors.

Members of the city council’s Development Management Sub-Committee approved full planning permission for the Chestnut Yard facility to be built at the heart of the £500m Edinburgh Marina scheme at Granton.

Chestnut Yard will include a community medical centre and five retail units for residents at the marina development and will also operate as a community hub.

Developer, Kevin Fawcett said: “The provision of essential local shopping and health care services within the community is vital to the development as a whole and will help to reduce vehicle use in the surrounding area.

“This facility is a key milestone for the development and a significant step forward for Granton’s local residents which is long overdue.”

Developers are planning a 340-berth marina at Granton, more than 100 retirement living apartments, 440 homes and a 187-room hotel with spa, fitness centre and conference and banqueting facility.