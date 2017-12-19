7 things to do before Christmas Day

‘CHRISTMAS is coming and the goose is getting fat...’ as the old song goes, but with just under a week to go, here are seven things to do before the big day arrives...

CINEMA: STAR WARS IN 4DX

Cineworld, Fountain Park, daily

THRILL all five senses as you watch the latest Star Wars movie via Cineworld’s revolutionary new cinematic experience.

The 4DX cinema includes high-tech motion seats and special effects including wind, fog, lightning, bubbles, water, rain and scents, in both 2D and 3D formats.

The effects work in perfect synchronicity with the action on screen... a trip to the cinema will never be the same again. Tip: Just don’t eat before you go.

Book now at www.cineworld.co.uk

EVENT: CHRISTMAS AT THE BOTANICS

The Royal Botanic Garden, Inverleith Row, daily

CHRISTMAS at the Botanics is proving a magical addition to the Capital’s Christmas as visitors enjoy the awe-inspiring light installations.

Stimulate your senses as light, sound and visual effects spectacularly transform the Botanics.

More than 500 lighting fixtures light the Garden and there are in excess of 300 flames of fire, the Fire Garden, one of the main focal points, as is the lawn of Inverleith House on which you’ll find 500 spheres of light that make up the lighting installation Bloom.

Christmas at the Botanics runs on selected dates, giving a chance to see the garden after dark and all aglow.

Book in advance at www.rbge.org.uk/christmas

DAY OUT: GIANT LANTERNS OF CHINA

Edinburgh Zoo, Corstorphine Road, daily

Take a magical trip the Zoo where more than 450 awe-inspiring Giant Lanterns of China illuminate the dark evenings.

The dazzling handcrafted lanterns create a vibrant trail full of colour and character.

As well as lanterns in the shapes of a dragon, temple and zodiac signs, there are also more than 200 animal-themed lanterns including giant pandas, lions and penguins. Runs until 25 February.

Book at www.edinburghzoo.org.uk/lanterns

SHOPPING: HIDDEN GEMS

Coburg House Studios, Leith, Saturday and Sunday

LOOKING for a last minute present or stocking filler? Then try Coburg House Studios exclusive late night shopping event on Saturday and Sunday.

Showcasing 17 award winning jewellers, the event is a fantastic chance to find unique handmade gifts.

Details www.facebook.com/events/1622534714433913/

PANTO: CINDERELLA

King’s Theatre, Leven Street, various times

HIGH jinx, magical mayhem and dazzling spectacle, Cinderella finds the Capital’s very own panto legends - Allan Stewart, Andy Gray and Grant Stott reigning supreme.

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a trip to the panto.

Book at www.edtheatres.com

MUSIC: CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

Usher Hall, Lothian Road, tomorrow

ENJOY the true Christmas spirit with an evening of carols and seasonal classics staged in full 18th Century costume in an candle-lit style setting tomorrow at the Usher Hall.

Programme of music will include The 12 Days of Christmas and carols including Away In A Manger, Good King Wenceslas, O Come, All Ye Faithful, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, O Little Town of Bethlehem, and God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen.

Tickets £19.50-£37.50, 0131-228 1155

EAT OUT: DINE BY STUART MUIR

Cambridge Street

WITH Christmas just around the corner, tis now the season for joyful reunions with family and friends. Dine’s Christmas menus of sourced festive fayre extend far beyond a traditional turkey dinner and don’t cost the Earth.

Save yourself from a day slaving in the kitchen with two courses from the Festive Party Menu from £19.50 and an evening menu for £21.50 for two courses and £26.50 for three courses.

Book on 0131-218 1818