7 things to do with children in and around Edinburgh this half-term

Time is running out to plan days out with the kids during Edinburgh's half term - get inspired with out list of activities to try during the little ones' week off.

Swing through the trees at Go Ape

Wrap the kids up warm and take them to a Go Ape for a day to remember.

The tree-top assault course in Glentress Forest will get you and your child's hearts pumping as you navigate tricky obstacles and zip-lines, with some reaching 30 metres in height.

Scale walls at Eden Rock

Edinburgh's latest climbing centre is dedicated to the discipline of bouldering, a ropeless form of rock climbing.

Younger children can explore the children's room, while older, adventurous little ones can try their hands on the centres main walls.

Parents can climb alongside their child or watch them take part in a children's class from the wall's cafe.

Get creative at Doodles

While school's out ensure your children's creative juices continue to flow by taking them along to an art workshop at Doodles.

The Marchmont venue welcomes families seven days a week with classes in ceramic painting and clay working both available.

Be mindful at The Yoga Room

Allow your children to explore the boundaries of their body and mind at one of The Yoga Room's children classes.

The physicaal and mental discipline can allow children to release energy in a controlled environment, while the positive affirmations of the class can help to build self-esteem.

Explore the Giant Lanterns of China at Edinburgh Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo's latest inhabitants have added plenty of colour to Corstorphine.

The Giant Lanterns of China intertwine Scottish myths and Chinese legends to create an interactive and immersive experience that children won't forget.

The display runs throughout February and March and features 450 meticulously crafted lanterns from unicorns to kelpies.

Transport yourself to East Asia at the National Museum of Scotland

Explore the ancient traditions of East Asia with your older children at the National Museum of Scotland's latest exhibit.

Extraordinary ivory carvings and magnificient woodblock prints both feature at this unforgettable addition to the NMOS.

On February 10 children and adults alike can dress up in traditional costume, try their hand at calligraphy, paper and flower craft, enjoy music and dance performances and play some exciting family games - all inspired by the far east.

Chase a hole-in-one at Volcano Falls

Brush up on your short game and give the kids a taster of that most Scottish of sports golf at Volcano Falls.

The Fountainbridge course itself is punctuated with animatronic dinosaurs, which ought frighten and delight kids in equal measure.

