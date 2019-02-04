7 ways to avoid Valentine's Day in Edinburgh

Love may be in the air with Valentine's Day fast approaching, but not everyone is a fan of the romantic occasion.

If you are hoping to shun all things romance on 14 February, here are some fun, alternative ways to spend the day in Edinburgh.

Not everyone is a fan of Valentine's Day

Anti-Valentine's Day Comedy Night

Ideal if you're keen to avoid 'all the hearts, flowers and smug couples', this comedy night at The Stand on 13 February should help to bring a few laughs on Valentine's Day.

And there will also be drinks on offer to ensure the night is merry.

Where: 5 York Place, Edinburgh New Town, EH1 3EB - thestand.co.uk



(Non) Valentine's Day Wine Tasting

Priced at £25 per person, this wine tasting event at the Hanover Tap includes the chance to sample six different wines, as well as a glass of fizz to the evening started, within a laid back atmosphere where you can chat and ask questions throughout.

Where: Hanover Tap, 112 Hanover Street, EH2 1DR - eventbrite.co.uk



Mary Queen of Scots - Heads Will Roll!!

If you'd prefer an evening of frights and fun rather than romance, this immersive new show at the Edinburgh Dungeon is sure to provide a gripping evening of entertainment, telling the gruesome tale of the Queen of Scots' downfall which led to her execution.

Where: The Edinburgh Dungeon, 31 Market Street, Edinburgh Old Town, EH1 1DF - thedungeons.com



Karaoke Time

What better way to avoid an evening of romance than by singing your cares away?

The Globe Bar hosts a Karaoke night every Thursday from 9:45pm until 12:05am, providing hours of fun where you can belt out your favourites.

Where: The Globe Bar, Niddry Street, EH1 1LG - oldtownpubco.com



Art

Get swept up in an evening of entertainment watching this hugely popular play which took the West End and Broadway by storm.

A comedic tale of art and friendship, the play features an all-star cast including Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson.

Where: Kings Theatre Edinburgh, 2 Leven Street, EH3 9LQ - capitaltheatres.com



Whiskey, Champagne and Oyster Tasting

This tasting evening at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society’s Dining Room is aimed at those who are more passionate about good food and drinks than a romantic evening, and includes the chance to sample a few tipples and seasonal oysters.

Where: 28 Queen Street, Edinburgh, EH2 1JX - visitscotland.com



Ghostly Underground

Ditch the romance in favour of a spooky experience exploring Edinburgh's most haunted vaults, which have played witness to the deeds of mischief-makers, murders and torturers.

Where: Mercat Cross, High Street, EH1 1RF - mercattours.com